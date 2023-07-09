McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $292.10 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.