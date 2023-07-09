Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,839 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

NorthWestern Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.76 million. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

