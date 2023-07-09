Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 3,263 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $46.42 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.7716 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.50.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

