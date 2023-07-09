Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 289 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

