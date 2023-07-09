Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 58,853 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,853 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.51 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

