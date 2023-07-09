Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after buying an additional 421,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $79.14.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.