Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $292.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

