Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 154,391 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,391 shares during the quarter. APA comprises approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.11% of APA worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $34.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.49.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.