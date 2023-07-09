Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 612 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,237 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

