Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

