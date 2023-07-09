Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.49 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00006446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $96,191.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,747,684 coins and its circulating supply is 17,216,117 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

