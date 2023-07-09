MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.79 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $81.72 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.30 or 0.00060668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,180.83 or 1.00069123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.43152233 USD and is down -9.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $9,280,488.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

