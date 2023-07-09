MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) versus Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Critical Analysis

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroAlgo and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.17 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.16 -$16.48 million ($1.28) -0.18

MicroAlgo has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92% Recruiter.com Group -71.60% -205.76% -92.47%

Summary

MicroAlgo beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

