Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 1,957 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 367.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JNK stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

