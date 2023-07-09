Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

