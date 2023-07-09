Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

