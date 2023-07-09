Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

