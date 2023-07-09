Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.46% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $560.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

