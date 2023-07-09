Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 11,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWO stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

