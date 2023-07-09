Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes $316,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $71.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

