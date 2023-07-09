Monero Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $166.99 or 0.00551278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $56.09 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,290.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00319684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.00884023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00134906 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,302,817 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

