Morgan Stanley Trims Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Target Price to GBX 175

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.22) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 200 ($2.54) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

