MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 6.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of MSCI worth $48,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 645.7% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after purchasing an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $471.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.34. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

