Nano Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $98.95 million and $1.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,230.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00320017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00884110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00548757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00062199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00135419 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

