Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
Shares of Nanosonics stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Nanosonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.
Nanosonics Company Profile
