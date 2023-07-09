Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

Shares of Nanosonics stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Nanosonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Nanosonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.