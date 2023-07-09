Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NAVI. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Navient stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

