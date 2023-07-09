NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004318 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $44.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,171,918 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 930,171,918 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

