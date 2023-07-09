Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $575,528.54

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $575,528.54 and $43,153.97 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008881 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,815,473 coins and its circulating supply is 65,303,671 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars.
