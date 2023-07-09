North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Acquires Shares of 7,100 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,356,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,331,344. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.