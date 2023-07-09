North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.10. 4,893,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,438. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

