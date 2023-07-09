NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.