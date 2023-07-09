NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

