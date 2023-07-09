NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.