NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.