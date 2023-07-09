NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $525.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.53 and a 200-day moving average of $497.22. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.