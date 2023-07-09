Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOC traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $452.45. 577,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.92. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

