Norwood Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.