Norwood Financial Corp Sells 75 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ META traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $290.53. 25,585,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,957,842. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.89. The company has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

