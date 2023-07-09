Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $271.11 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $271.11 million and $5.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.69 or 0.06168325 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04799114 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,774,316.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.