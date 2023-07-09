Oxen Price Reaches $0.0911 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $130,987.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,272.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00319912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00888102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00549098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00062325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00135539 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,811,879 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

