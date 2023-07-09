Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $30.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

