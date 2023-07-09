Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Pentair Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

