Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $255.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.30 and its 200-day moving average is $233.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

