Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.50 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

