Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $156.63.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

