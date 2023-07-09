Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 334 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

