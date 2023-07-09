Philcoin (PHL) Price Hits $0.0082

Philcoin (PHL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $352,284.07 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

