Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

