Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $81.92 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

