Piper Sandler Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.35.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

